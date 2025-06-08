Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.59 and last traded at $60.15. Approximately 483,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,917,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,587,000 after buying an additional 13,964,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165,176 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,196,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,115,000 after purchasing an additional 213,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,854,000 after buying an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,385,000 after buying an additional 684,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

