TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TScan Therapeutics were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCRX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,946,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,369.20. This trade represents a 17.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

