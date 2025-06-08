Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 5,400 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNMD. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,501,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 213,526 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $46,074.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,232.98. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $142,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,187.44. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,391 shares of company stock worth $204,835. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.52.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

