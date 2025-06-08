Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Reservoir Media by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSVR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $476.71 million, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Reservoir Media Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

