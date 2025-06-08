Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,114,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,165,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,993.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 902,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 859,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,555,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 827,657 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LXP opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.06. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.