Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.56. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.36. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.99%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.