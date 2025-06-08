Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,689. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

