Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 137,175 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 13.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

