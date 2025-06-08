Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $127,000 Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NESR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NESR stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $564.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. On average, analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

