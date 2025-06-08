Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 21,196 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6,911.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of YMAB opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

