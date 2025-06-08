Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 2,307 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RICK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $366.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 1.36.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.39). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RICK. Wall Street Zen raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

