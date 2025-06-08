Two Sigma Investments LP Has $658,000 Stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanofi bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.61.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.45). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,534.03% and a negative return on equity of 155.42%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

