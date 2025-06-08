Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $768,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $90,478,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $76,129,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,519,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,597,930.48. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,281.77. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $3,848,569. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

MDB stock opened at $220.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

