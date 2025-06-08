Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 32,046 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,046 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

