UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

BlueLinx Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $67.14 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a market cap of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

