UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Driven Brands by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

