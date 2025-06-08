UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,367 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $651.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,898,447.85. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha bought 425,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,817,982.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,774,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,196,354.94. The trade was a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 702,193 shares of company stock worth $3,044,496 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stagwell Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.