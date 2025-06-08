UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

NYSE AMN opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

