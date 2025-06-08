UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 4,833 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.37.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARR

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.