Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 130.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultrapar Participações Price Performance
NYSE UGP opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGP
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ultrapar Participações
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.