Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 212,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 145,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Unigold Trading Down 16.7%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$34.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

