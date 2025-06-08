VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

