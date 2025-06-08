Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 228,132.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,566,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,755,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,184,000 after buying an additional 37,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $353.47 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.