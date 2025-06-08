Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 101,650.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $68.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

