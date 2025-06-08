Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 121,350.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,011,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Veralto by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Veralto by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,304,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,538,000 after purchasing an additional 401,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $1,026,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

VLTO opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Veralto’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

