Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 113.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

