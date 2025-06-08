Wall Street Zen Upgrades Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.5%

Rubrik stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 331,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,010. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $3,242,178.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock worth $47,450,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,512,000 after buying an additional 616,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,395,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,156,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 662,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,359,000 after purchasing an additional 427,149 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

