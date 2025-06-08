Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 6th

PepsiCo, Home Depot, Riot Platforms, NuScale Power, and RTX are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves sourcing, treating, distributing or conserving water—ranging from municipal utilities and desalination plants to wastewater-management and water-technology providers. Because water is a fundamental and non-discretionary resource, these companies often exhibit relatively stable cash flows and are viewed by many investors as a defensive or “must-have” component of a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.91. 5,098,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,765. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $366.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a one year low of $323.93 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.99.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. 46,732,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,994,826. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 11,342,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,642,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.00. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.08. 2,598,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

