Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,266 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,452,000 after buying an additional 23,882,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,969,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after purchasing an additional 141,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $80.03.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

