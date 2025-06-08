Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 479 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,687,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE ATR opened at $153.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

