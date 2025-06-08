Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 168,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $9,431,326.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,503,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,029,300.07. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,715,948 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

