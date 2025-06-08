Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 335.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

