Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,626 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,842,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 100,193 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NiSource by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 256,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NiSource Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:NI opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

