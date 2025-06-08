Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,407,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARTY stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $942.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

