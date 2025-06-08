Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ATO opened at $152.23 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.76.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

