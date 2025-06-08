Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 157,536 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 958,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BTT opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $21.83.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.