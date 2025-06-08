Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,493,426,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,718,000 after buying an additional 2,246,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,050,000 after buying an additional 696,343 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,310,000 after buying an additional 681,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after buying an additional 512,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $68.54 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

