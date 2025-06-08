Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.60 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.