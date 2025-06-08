Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.60 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
