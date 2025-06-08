Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 355.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.