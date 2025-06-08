Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after acquiring an additional 123,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $175.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,892.78. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

