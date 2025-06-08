Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,049,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $136.69.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.