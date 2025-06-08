Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,563.28. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $86.20 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

