Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.