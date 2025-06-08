Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,016,000 after buying an additional 891,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after buying an additional 156,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,475,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 607,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,522,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ opened at $203.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 target price on shares of Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

