Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FLHY stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.