Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,408 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $106.71.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

