Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 44,059 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 171.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $274,368.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 768,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,783.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,189.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,303.90. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

