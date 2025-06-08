Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,285 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

