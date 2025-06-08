Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JTEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,882,000 after purchasing an additional 404,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 56,790.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 87,457 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,886.9% in the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 72,420 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JTEK opened at $79.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.82.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

