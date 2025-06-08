Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGT opened at $148.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $148.40.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

